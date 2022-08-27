Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalProsecutors: 9 law enforcement officers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast notified of suspicion of treason

This item is part of our running news digest

August 27, 2022 8:48 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor’s Office, since April, nine Ukrainian law enforcement officers have begun working for Russia in the temporarily occupied regions, breaching Article 111 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code. The six officers from Melitopol and the three from Tokmak allegedly perform duties assigned to them by Russian forces in the occupied regions, such as patrol and searches. All former officers have been dismissed from the National Police and a pre-trial investigation is currently underway. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
