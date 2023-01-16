Prosecutor General’s Office: Ukraine to try Russia’s transport minister in absentia
January 16, 2023 6:38 pm
Ukraine will try Russia’s transport minister in absentia for having “contributed to the movement of personnel and armored vehicles used in the invasion of Ukraine,” reported the Prosecutor General’s Office.
The Prosecutor General’s Office did not refer to the minister by name but provided a photo of presumably Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savalyev with his face blurred.
The Russian minister reportedly facilitated the movement of troops, weapons, and military equipment to Ukraine’s borders and used these forces to attack Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk oblasts.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member