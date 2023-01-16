Prosecutor General’s Office: Ukraine to try Russia’s transport minister in absentia

Ukraine will try Russia’s transport minister in absentia for having “contributed to the movement of personnel and armored vehicles used in the invasion of Ukraine,” reported the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The Prosecutor General’s Office did not refer to the minister by name but provided a photo of presumably Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savalyev with his face blurred.

The Russian minister reportedly facilitated the movement of troops, weapons, and military equipment to Ukraine’s borders and used these forces to attack Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk oblasts.