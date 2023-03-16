Prosecutor General’s Office: Russia killed at least 461 children, injured 927 since Feb. 24

Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Feb. 25 that Russia’s attacks across Ukraine have killed at least 461 children and wounded 927 more since Feb. 24.

Also, 349 children are considered missing, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported, citing National Police.

Although the number of children killed by the Russian war hasn’t changed since around Feb. 19, the number of children injured by Russian attacks has increased.

The actual number of casualties is expected to be higher as the current count does not include data from Russian-occupied territories or where hostilities are ongoing.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the highest number of casualties was documented in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

The Prosecutor General’s Office also reported that nearly 16,221 Ukrainian children had been forcibly deported to Russia.

In February, Reintegration Ministry said that Ukraine had returned two children illegally taken to Russia.

According to the ministry, the 13-year-old and 15-year-old girls and their mother were forcibly deported from the eastern Luhansk Oblast to Russia’s Ryazan region.

In Russia, the mother died, and the children ended up in an orphanage.

Thousands of children from Ukraine’s Russia-occupied territories are thought to have been subjected to forced deportation to Russia.