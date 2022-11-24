Support us
Thursday, November 24, 2022

Prosecutor General's Office: Russia’s war has killed 440 children, injured 847 since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 24, 2022 10:21 am
Russia’s mass missile attack on Nov. 23 killed one child and wounded seven in Kyiv Oblast, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The recent casualties bring the total number of 440 children killed and 847 injured, the office reported.

The figures, however, don't include casualties from the Russian-occupied territories and areas where hostilities are ongoing.

The Prosecutor General's Office also reported, citing the National Police, that 323 children are now considered missing.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

