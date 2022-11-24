Prosecutor General's Office: Russia’s war has killed 440 children, injured 847 since Feb. 24
November 24, 2022 10:21 am
Russia’s mass missile attack on Nov. 23 killed one child and wounded seven in Kyiv Oblast, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office.
The recent casualties bring the total number of 440 children killed and 847 injured, the office reported.
The figures, however, don't include casualties from the Russian-occupied territories and areas where hostilities are ongoing.
The Prosecutor General's Office also reported, citing the National Police, that 323 children are now considered missing.
