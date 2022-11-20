President’s Office: Russians shell Kharkiv Oblast, hit residential building.
November 21, 2022 12:05 am
The building is located in the town of Shevchenkove, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy chief of staff for President Volodymyr Zelensky.
There may be people under the rubble, and rescuers are looking for survivors, he said.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.