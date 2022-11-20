Support us
Sunday, November 20, 2022

President’s Office: Russians shell Kharkiv Oblast, hit residential building.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 21, 2022 12:05 am
The building is located in the town of Shevchenkove, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy chief of staff for President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

There may be people under the rubble, and rescuers are looking for survivors, he said. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
