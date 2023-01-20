Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, January 20, 2023

Politico: Wagner Group capable of gaining $1 billion from mining projects in Africa to finance war in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 20, 2023 1:10 pm
Share

Over the past year, the Wagner Group has expanded its reach in the Central African Republic. 

The mining profits are likely to be used by the group to obtain weapons and finance mercenaries participating in the war, Politico reported.

Politico writes that Kremlin-controlled militants have "eight production zones in various stages of development."

According to the publication, U.S. officials have warned allies for years that the Wagner Group has been using mining profits to help finance the Russian state. 

In 2018, Wagner commenced mining operations in the Central African Republic. Profits from mineral extraction can reach up to one billion dollars a year, forming an additional channel for financing Russia’s war against Ukraine, Politico writes. 

On Jan. 15, President's Office Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said that 77% of Wagner recruiters had been killed or captured by the Ukrainian forces since Russia began a full-scale war against Ukraine in February.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 500 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK