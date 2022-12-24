Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Politico: Ukraine used home-modified Soviet drones to strike Russian bases

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 8, 2022 5:33 am
Share

Ukraine used domestically-modified drones to strike two military airbases in Russia on Dec. 5, Politico reported, citing two people familiar with the operation. 

The drones were modified Tu-141 surveillance aircraft from the Soviet era, the two individuals told Politico.

The move both showcases Ukraine's ability to innovate on the battlefield and strike targets deep inside Russia, Politico wrote. 

“The key success factor was a surprise. Russia just did not expect anything of this sort,” one of the individuals, who works in the Ukrainian government, told Politico. “Now they will be prepared.”

Ukraine's Western allies have so far refused to provide the country with longer-range missiles over fears the weapons could be used to hit targets within Russia. 

The airbases that Ukraine hit on Dec. 5 are located in Russia's Saratov and Ryazan oblasts, located hundreds of kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Among them was the Engels airbase, home to Russia’s strategic bomber planes “capable of carrying nuclear bombs and nuclear-armed cruise missiles,” Reuters reported

Three Russian military personnel were killed, and four were wounded, state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported, quoting Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK