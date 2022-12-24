Police record 47,000 Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko said on Dec. 10 that around 47,000 Russian war crimes were recorded in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. The number includes torture, rape, and murder of civilians.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Dec. 4 that the Russian military has committed 51,161 war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s all-out war.