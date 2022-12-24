Police record 47,000 Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine since Feb. 24
December 10, 2022 4:45 pm
Head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko said on Dec. 10 that around 47,000 Russian war crimes were recorded in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. The number includes torture, rape, and murder of civilians.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Dec. 4 that the Russian military has committed 51,161 war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s all-out war.
