Podolyak: Russia aims to cause new refugee crisis in Europe by striking Ukraine’s critical infrastructure

October 22, 2022 10:04 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of the President's Office, said on Oct. 22 that it depends on European leaders whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would be able to implement his plan. 

"The only way to stop a humanitarian catastrophe — transfer air defense and additional missiles fast," he wrote on Twitter. 

Russian attacks on critical infrastructure across Ukraine on Oct. 22 cut electricity to over 1.4 million Ukrainian households. Starting on Oct. 10, the attacks have shut down 30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Russian strikes had forced the Ukrenergo state energy company to impose electricity supply limitations across the country.

