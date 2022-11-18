PM: Ukraine has received over $23 billion in financial aid since Feb. 24.
November 18, 2022 11:04 pm
“Ukraine feels the reliable support of the world in its struggle for freedom and independence,” Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Nov. 18.
According to Shmyhal, nearly $4.8 billion have been allocated by the European Union and around $8.5 billion by the United States.
