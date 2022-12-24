Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Parliament approves bill to protect ethnic minorities.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 13, 2022 9:05 pm
The Verkhovna Rada on Dec. 13 approved a bill to protect ethnic minorities in Ukraine - a requirement for accession to the European Union. 

The bill describes who will be considered ethnic minorities in Ukraine, establishes their rights and obligations, and provides for the creation of advisory bodies with representatives of minorities. 

Ruslan Stefanchuk, the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, said that the bill determines ethnic minorities’ freedom of public association and peaceful assembly, as well as their freedom of thought, speech, conscience, and religion. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

