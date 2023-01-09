Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Monday, January 9, 2023

Official: Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk kills 2

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 10, 2023 12:31 am
A Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk in eastern Donetsk Oblast killed two people, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's Office, reported in the evening on Jan. 9.

Tymoshenko said the two people were in a car when a projectile hit it. 

Earlier on Jan. 8, Russian forces launched seven rocket attacks on Kramatorsk and two on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that the attacks in Kramatorsk damaged a school and an industrial facility, and an industrial zone in Kostiantynivka. No casualties were reported.

Kramatorsk is located north of the city of Donetsk, occupied by Russia since 2014, but remains under Ukrainian control.

