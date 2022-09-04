Official: Russian forces fail to retrieve bodies from rubble in Mariupol
This item is part of our running news digest
September 4, 2022 1:23 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to Mariupol’s mayor, reported that Russian forces are not removing the remains of those killed in Russia’s attack on the city five months ago.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.