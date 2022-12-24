Official: Over 13,000 Ukrainian children illegally deported to Russia.

Russia has already deported more than 13,000 Ukrainian children to its territory, Daria Herasymchuk, Ukraine's presidential advisor for children's rights and rehabilitation, reported on Dec. 9.

"And this, unfortunately, is not the final figure," she said, adding that "we still have to learn about at least tens of thousands of Ukrainian children who were stolen by the Russian authorities."

Amnesty International, a human rights watchdog, said on Nov. 11 that Russia's actions of forced displacement and deportation are "reprehensible and constitute a war crime."

In September, Khrystyna Hayovyshyn, a deputy Ukrainian ambassador to the UN, said that 2.5 million people have been forcibly deported from Ukraine to Russia's "isolated and depressed regions of Siberia and the far east," as reported by CNN.