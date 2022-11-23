Support us
Wednesday, November 23, 2022

President's Office: Electricity restored in 15 Ukrainian oblasts, the city of Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 23, 2022 11:29 pm
According to President Volodymyr Zelensky's Deputy Chief of Staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko, power has been restored in 15 oblasts across Ukraine and in Kyiv as of 11 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Earlier in the day, emergency blackouts were enforced in all Ukrainian regions following a new wave of Russian missile strikes across the country.

According to Tymoshenko, electricity supply was restored in Lviv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv, Volyn, Kyiv, Rivne, Cherkasy, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Tymoshenko also said that 2,750 "invincibility centers" had been opened across Ukraine as of 10 p.m. on Nov. 23. Zelensky announced the establishment of such centers earlier on Nov. 22, saying that they will provide such services as electricity, mobile phone connections, heat, water, and first aid, free of charge and twenty-four hours a day.

Tags: Nov. 23 missile attack
