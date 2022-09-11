Nuland says 'no interest' in President Biden meeting Putin at G20 summit
September 11, 2022 2:56 am
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said at the 17th annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) conference that she does not "see any interest in Putin from our president," regarding talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during the upcoming G20 summit.
