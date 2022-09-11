Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, September 11, 2022

externalNuland says 'no interest' in President Biden meeting Putin at G20 summit

This item is part of our running news digest

September 11, 2022 2:56 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said at the 17th annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) conference that she does not "see any interest in Putin from our president," regarding talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during the upcoming G20 summit.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok