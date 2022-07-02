Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, July 2, 2022

externalNorway to provide 1 billion euros in aid to Ukraine for 2022, 2023.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 2, 2022 4:26 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store made the announcement during his visit to Kyiv on July 1. “I’m here to say that Ukraine’s fight is not only for Ukraine. This is about some fundamental principles of the world we are going to offer to our children. This is about security in Europe, this is about the fate of your neighbour,” he said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok