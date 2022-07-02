Norway to provide 1 billion euros in aid to Ukraine for 2022, 2023.
July 2, 2022 4:26 am
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store made the announcement during his visit to Kyiv on July 1. “I’m here to say that Ukraine’s fight is not only for Ukraine. This is about some fundamental principles of the world we are going to offer to our children. This is about security in Europe, this is about the fate of your neighbour,” he said.