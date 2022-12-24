Norway to allocate $100 million to restore Ukraine's damaged infrastructure
December 10, 2022 5:30 am
Norway announced on Dec. 9 that it will provide 1 billion Norwegian kroner ($100 million) to repair Ukraine's infrastructure that was damaged in Russia’s mass missile attacks.
“The new allocation from Norway is being channelled through the World Bank’s multi-donor Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF),” the statement read.
