Saturday, December 24, 2022

Norway to allocate $100 million to restore Ukraine's damaged infrastructure

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 10, 2022 5:30 am
Norway announced on Dec. 9 that it will provide 1 billion Norwegian kroner ($100 million) to repair Ukraine's infrastructure that was damaged in Russia’s mass missile attacks.

“The new allocation from Norway is being channelled through the World Bank’s multi-donor Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF),” the statement read.

