Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, January 7, 2023

National Bank: Foreign reserves grew by 1.9% in December, still lower than pre-war level

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 7, 2023 1:34 pm
Share

Ukraine's foreign reserves reached $28.5 billion as of Jan. 1, according to the National Bank. The number is still lower than the pre-full-scale war number of nearly $31 billion.

Ukraine’s foreign reserves showed a 1.9% growth in December from the November figure due to foreign financial aid helping maintain the exchange rate and the economy afloat, the National Bank of Ukraine said on Jan. 6.

As of Jan. 7, the dollar to the hryvnia exchange rate is $1 for Hr 36. 

Earlier on Jan. 5, the Economy Ministry said that Ukraine’s gross domestic product (GDP) dropped by 30.4% in 2022. 

It added that Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure continue to put pressure on Ukraine’s wartime economy.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK