Monitoring group: Over 764 people detained during anti-mobilization protests in Russia on Sept. 24

According to the Russian independent monitoring group OVD-Info, police detained more than 764 people in 33 cities across Russia, including at least 390 in Moscow, during the protests on Sept. 24.



Several Russian media outlets reported that Russian law enforcers were beating protesters, using batons and stun guns, on Sept. 24.



Demonstrations have sparked in the country following Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's announcement of mobilization in Russia to reinforce its army fighting in Ukraine on Sept. 21.