Moldovan parliament approves declaration condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine

The Moldovan parliament approved a declaration on March 2 condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine, reported Newsmaker.

According to the report, Moldovan President Maia Sandu's ruling Party of Action and Solidarity introduced the declaration on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion.

The declaration deems Russia's actions in Ukraine as war crimes and a severe breach of international law, urging Russia to end the conflict and remove its forces from the entirety of Ukraine's territory within the borders acknowledged by the international community.

On March 1, the Moldovan communist and socialist parties, which tend to have Eurosceptic and pro-Russian policies, registered their own declaration "on guarantees for ensuring peace in Moldova." Communist lawmaker Vladimir Voronin also proposed forming a committee to put out a joint statement, but the majority of lawmakers rejected his idea.

According to Newsmaker, the lawmakers from both parties left the meeting room after parliament Speaker Igor Grosu called them out for not explicitly condemning the Russian invasion.

Russia's war in Ukraine has led to heightened security concerns in neighboring Moldova. Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Rechan told TV8 that authorities were aware of "several" Russian scenarios to destabilize the country, including a plan to take control of the Chisinau airport.

The Russian Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine on Feb. 23 of preparing a provocation against Transnistria with members of the Azov battalion, which Moldovan authorities quickly denied.

Transnistria is a breakaway region internationally recognized as part of Moldova and has been under heavy Russian influence since 1990. The region hosts 1,500 Russian troops and a large Soviet-era arms depot.

Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, said on Feb. 27 that Russia lacks enough troops in Transnistria to open a new front. Regardless, Ukraine strengthened its border control with Transnistria as a precautionary measure.