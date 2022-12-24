Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Moldovan intelligence: "Very high" risk of new Russian offensive towards occupied Transnistria

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 19, 2022 9:26 pm
The head of Moldova's Security Service Alexandru Musteata reported on Dec. 19 that there remains a "very high" risk of a new Russian offensive towards the country's east, including the Russian-controlled region of Transnistria.

Musteata told the TVR-Moldova TV channel that Russia still aims to secure a land corridor through Ukraine to reach Transnistria, which hosts 1,500 Russian troops and a large Soviet-era arms depot.

"The question is not whether Russia will undertake a new advance towards Moldova's territory, but when it will do so," he said.

Musteata added that the Moldovan Security Service believes Moscow is considering several scenarios for reaching Moldova, with the possible launch of an offensive in either January-February or March-April.

Last week, Ukraine's Chief Commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi said Russia was preparing for a new attack on Ukraine "as soon as January, but more likely in the spring," seeking to push back Ukrainian forces and potentially making a second attempt to take Kyiv.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

