Thursday, March 16, 2023

Mobilized soldiers from Crimea mistreated, family members say

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 19, 2023 7:35 am
The family members of mobilized soldiers from Russian-occupied Crimea have appealed to the Russian Defense Ministry over the mistreatment and rights violations of servicemen. 

The families have complained of an absence of rotations or vacations for soldiers for more than six months, poor nutrition and sanitary conditions that have forced families to provide soldiers with necessary items, and the abuse of office for personal enrichment among Russian forces, the General Staff of Ukraine's military reported in its daily morning briefing. 

Short-term vacations were offered to private and non-commissioned Russian officers for a $1,000 bribe, the General Staff added. 

According to the General Staff, Russia's Defense Ministry has not responded to the families' complaints. 

Russia illegally annexed and occupied Crimea in 2014 in the wake of Ukraine's Euromaidan Revolution. The peninsula is also home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet. 

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to return Crimea to Ukraine.

