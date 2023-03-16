Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Air force: Ukrainian pilots ready to be trained on Western fighter jets in any country

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 7, 2023 12:16 pm
Share

The best Ukrainian pilots have been selected and are prepared to start training in any country that is ready to receive them, according to Air Force spokesperson Yuri Ihnat.

Two Ukrainian pilots recently went to the U.S. for evaluative training, said Ihnat. The purpose of the training is to see how much time they would need to learn to fly various aircraft.

"They want to understand the level of training of Ukrainian pilots since the philosophy of managing Soviet equipment is somewhat different to the philosophy of managing Western equipment," Ihnat said on national television on March 7.

The spokesperson added that the roadmap to train Ukrainian pilots with modern multi-role combat aircraft existed prior to the full-scale invasion, and making it a reality includes not only training qualified pilots but also military engineers, in addition to preparing infrastructure that can hold aircraft.

Regarding Western partners' as yet unmade decision to supply Ukraine with fighter jets, Ihnat emphasized that the "global" process involving multiple allies will take time. 

 "But Ukraine will not be without wings," Ihnat said. "Such a large, powerful state with one the best armies in the world cannot be without aviation."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK