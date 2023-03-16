Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Military: Low risk of Russia invading Ukraine from Belarus

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 12, 2023 6:04 pm
The risk of Russian forces launching a renewed ground offensive from Belarus against Ukraine is "low" at the moment, Lieutenant General Serhiy Naiev said on March 12. 

Naiev commands the Joint Forces - the units that have been involved in the war with Russia and its proxies since 2014.  

The Ukrainian authorities reported in January that there were about 5,800 Russian troops deployed in Belarus. However, Naev said that the Ukrainian forces and the border guards are on alert, and the situation is under control. 

Ukraine's top officials warned in December that Russia could launch a renewed mass offensive from multiple fronts, including from Ukraine's northern neighbor Belarus, in early 2023. 

Belarus has participated in Russia's aggression by allowing Russia to use its territory for attacks against Ukraine. However, Belarusian troops have not been sent to Ukraine yet.  


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

