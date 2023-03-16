Military: Low risk of Russia invading Ukraine from Belarus

The risk of Russian forces launching a renewed ground offensive from Belarus against Ukraine is "low" at the moment, Lieutenant General Serhiy Naiev said on March 12.

Naiev commands the Joint Forces - the units that have been involved in the war with Russia and its proxies since 2014.

The Ukrainian authorities reported in January that there were about 5,800 Russian troops deployed in Belarus. However, Naev said that the Ukrainian forces and the border guards are on alert, and the situation is under control.

Ukraine's top officials warned in December that Russia could launch a renewed mass offensive from multiple fronts, including from Ukraine's northern neighbor Belarus, in early 2023.

Belarus has participated in Russia's aggression by allowing Russia to use its territory for attacks against Ukraine. However, Belarusian troops have not been sent to Ukraine yet.



