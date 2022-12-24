Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Media: Shoigu's "visit" to Russian forward positions was 80 kilometers from front line

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 20, 2022 7:50 am
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's claimed "visit" to "forward Russian positions" in Ukraine turned out to be more than 80 kilometers away from the front line in Russian-occupied Crimea, RFE/RL reported

Shoigu claimed to have inspected "forward Russian positions" in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine on Dec. 18. 

Attaching a short video of Shoigu in a military helicopter, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that he had spoken with troops about the current battlefield assessment “on the front line” and at a “command post.” 

Citing open-source intelligence, RFE/RL said that the trenches in the video of Shoigu's alleged visit were geolocated to the village of Armiansk in Russian-occupied Crimea. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

