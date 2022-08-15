Oleksandr Vlasenko, a spokesman of the International Committee of the Red Cross (IRCR), told Suspilne media that the organization visited Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, twice after Ukrainian defenders were brought to prison. These visits did not meet the IRCR’s requirements — they were too short and the Red Cross employees couldn’t visit the entire premise or talk to the Ukrainian prisoners of war without the presence of Russian soldiers. According to Vlasenko, the Red Cross currently has access to a number of POWs in Olenivka. Among them, some are wounded from the prison attack, and the Red Cross is trying to access the bodies of the POWs murdered during July 29 attack.