Saturday, December 24, 2022

Media: Five Georgian soldiers fighting for Ukraine killed in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 4, 2022 12:46 pm
Georgian media outlet Mtavari reported on Dec. 4, citing a Georgian soldier, that five volunteer soldiers from Georgia who fought for Ukraine were killed during a 10-hour-long battle near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. One Georgian commander was injured in the battle.

According to the soldier cited by Mtavari, the five killed soldiers were with the 57th marine brigade since March 2022.

The media reported that other Georgian soldiers fighting for Ukraine are heading to Bakhmut to retrieve the bodies and "help other Georgians there.” 

Earlier on Dec. 3, the U.K. Defense Ministry said that Russian forces had “highly likely” made small advances south of Bakhmut in recent days after five months of trying to capture the city. The ministry said that Russia likely plans to encircle Bakhmut with “tactical advances to the north and the south,” investing a significant portion of its military effort in capturing the city.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

