Media: Czech, Slovak leaders to visit Kyiv
January 29, 2023 6:02 am
Czech President-elect Petr Pavel plans to visit Ukraine together with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, reported Czech TV channel CT24 on Jan. 28.
President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated retired NATO general Petr Pavel on his victory in the presidential election of the Czech Republic on Jan. 28.
Pavel, who previously served in the Czech army, beat billionaire Andrej Babis, who is seen as a more Russian-leaning candidate.
