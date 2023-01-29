Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sunday, January 29, 2023

Media: Czech, Slovak leaders to visit Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 29, 2023 6:02 am
Czech President-elect Petr Pavel plans to visit Ukraine together with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, reported Czech TV channel CT24 on Jan. 28.

President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated retired NATO general Petr Pavel on his victory in the presidential election of the Czech Republic on Jan. 28.

Pavel, who previously served in the Czech army, beat billionaire Andrej Babis, who is seen as a more Russian-leaning candidate.

