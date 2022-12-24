Media: Bulgarian parliament passes agreement on weapons supply to Ukraine.

The Bulgarian parliament has finally adopted the agreement on the delivery of weapons, equipment, and ammunition to Ukraine, the Sofia Globe reported on Dec. 16. The document was approved by 166 votes in favor and 48 against, with the Bulgarian Socialist Party and the ultranationalist “Revival” party opposed, according to the publication.

Reuters reported that the Bulgarian parliament had voted on Dec. 9 to approve a list of arms proposed by the country’s interim government. The list is classified, but it is understood that the delivery will mainly consist of small arms and ammunition.

As of Dec. 16, Bulgaria had been one of the few European Union countries not to send military aid to Kyiv so far. Lawmakers had first voted in favor of providing Ukraine with military assistance on Nov. 3.

Bulgarian Acting Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said the country would not deliver heavy weapons such as the S-300, S-125, and other anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as SU-25 and MiG-29 fighter jets at this point. “We would need to replace equipment first,” he said then.