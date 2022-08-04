McDonald’s won't reopen in Ukraine in August, company says.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 1, 2022 7:59 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Despite earlier media reports that McDonald's may reopen its restaurants in Ukraine in August, Alesya Mudzhyri, head of Corporate Communications at McDonald's Ukraine, denied this information. Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the authorities are persuading the management of McDonald's to resume work in Ukraine. McDonald's shut down operations in Ukraine on Feb. 24, when Russia launched its all-out war against Ukraine.