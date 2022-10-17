Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Mayor: Russian forces heavily shell Mykolaiv overnight on Oct. 13

October 13, 2022 4:13 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said that Russian forces hit a five-story residential building overnight on Oct. 13.

Rescuers are working on the scene. There is no information on casualties available at the moment.

Sienkevych said more information will be provided in the morning.

