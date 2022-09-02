Mayor: Russian forces continue shelling Kharkiv on Sept.2
September 2, 2022 7:01 am
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported shelling in Kharkiv’s Kholodnohirskyi District at around 6 a.m. on Sept. 2. According to preliminary information, four cars were damaged, but there were no casualties.
