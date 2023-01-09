Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, January 9, 2023

Mayor: Russian ammunition warehouse destroyed in occupied Melitopol

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 9, 2023 6:45 pm
Share

On the night of Jan. 8, a Russian ammunition warehouse was destroyed in Melitopol, the city Mayor Ivan Fedorov told Ukrinform

The warehouse was located in the city center on the territory of the state enterprise “Hydromash.”

According to him, it took two attempts to completely destroy the warehouse. 

As a result of the fire, locals have been banned from moving between Melitopol and other occupied cities, Fedorov added.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK