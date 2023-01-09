Mayor: Russian ammunition warehouse destroyed in occupied Melitopol

On the night of Jan. 8, a Russian ammunition warehouse was destroyed in Melitopol, the city Mayor Ivan Fedorov told Ukrinform.

The warehouse was located in the city center on the territory of the state enterprise “Hydromash.”

According to him, it took two attempts to completely destroy the warehouse.

As a result of the fire, locals have been banned from moving between Melitopol and other occupied cities, Fedorov added.