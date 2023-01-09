Mayor: Russian ammunition warehouse destroyed in occupied Melitopol
January 9, 2023 6:45 pm
On the night of Jan. 8, a Russian ammunition warehouse was destroyed in Melitopol, the city Mayor Ivan Fedorov told Ukrinform.
The warehouse was located in the city center on the territory of the state enterprise “Hydromash.”
According to him, it took two attempts to completely destroy the warehouse.
As a result of the fire, locals have been banned from moving between Melitopol and other occupied cities, Fedorov added.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member