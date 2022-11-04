Mayor: Only 44 days in Mykolaiv without Russia's strikes since February

Since Russian forces started their all-out invasion on Feb. 24, only 44 days have been relatively calm – without Russia's strikes, said Oleksandr Sienkevych, the city mayor.

"That's why people don't stay here – they don't feel safe," said Sienkevych.

The mayor said about 230,000 people currently live in Mykolaiv; before the full-scale war, the population of the city was 486,000 people.