Local authorities: Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast kills 3, wounds children

Russian forces intensively shelled upon the village of Burhunka in the southern Kherson Oblast early on Feb. 19, killing three family members – a mother, father, and an uncle – and wounding their 13-year-old child, the regional military administration reported.

The four of them, and another child who survived the attack without an injury, were at home when the Russians began shelling their village, the report said.

An eight-year-old boy from another family was also wounded in Burhunka, located on the western bank of the Dnipro River, and he was hospitalized, according to the local authorities. They said that the boy's injury was not serious and that the medical staff was taking care of him.

More than three months after Ukraine liberated areas on the west bank, including the southern regional capital of Kherson, Russian forces continued their daily shelling of the region. Local residents who survived the brutal eight-month-long Russian occupation of their hometown are still threatened by incessant shelling.