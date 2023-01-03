Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Local authorities: Russian forces block village in Luhansk Oblast for ‘filtration’

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 3, 2023 12:05 pm
Russian troops are conducting “filtration measures” in the occupied village of Polovynkyne in Luhansk Oblast due to the alleged local residents’ assistance to Ukraine’s military, Luhansk Oblast Military Administration reported on Jan. 3. Russian military has already forcibly taken 30 village residents to the occupied city of Luhansk during the raid, reads the report.

“Supposedly for ‘filtration measures,’ the enemy blocked the village of Polovynkyne near Starobilsk. The reason was successful airstrikes on Russian positions — the occupiers accuse the local population of helping (Ukraine's) Armed Forces,” Luhansk Oblast military administration wrote on Telegram.

The “filtration measures” are interrogation procedures conducted by Russian forces with civilians on occupied Ukrainian territories, which may lead to torture and kidnapping.

A Conflict Observatory hub that collects and analyses evidence of Russian war crimes released a report on Aug. 25, which provides proof of forced deportation and filtration camps in occupied parts of Ukraine.

Using open-source information and remote sensing data, the researchers identified at least 21 filtration system locations in and around the partially occupied Donetsk Oblast alone. The “filtration camps” are reportedly used for processing Ukrainian civilians before they are forcibly sent to Russia.

