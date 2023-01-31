Lithuanian president: NATO countries should supply Ukraine with all the weapons it needs

(L-R) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Polish President Andrzej Duda attend a press conference in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Jan. 11, 2023, (YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images)

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda told LRT TV that NATO countries should not have "red lines" and supply Ukraine with the weapons it needs to win the war against Russia.

The president explained that many of the so-called red lines that the West is afraid to cross were drawn by Russia.

Nausėda also pointed out that Ukraine’s EU candidacy, which was once considered non-negotiable, is now a serious possibility.

According to the Lithuanian president, the threats of Russian escalation only serve to frighten the west from sending more fighter jets, tanks, missiles, and other necessary weapons to Ukraine.

“Because fighter jets and long-range missiles are essential military aid, and at this crucial stage in the war, where the turning point is about to happen, it is vital that we act without delay,” he said.

Lithuania recently pledged to transfer L70 anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine. The country has also committed to training Ukrainian soldiers and restoring Ukrainian military equipment.

Nausėda and Polish President Andrzej Duda recently visited Ukraine and reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to aiding Ukraine in the long term.