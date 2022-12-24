Lithuania cancels license of Russian TV channel Dozhd

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

The Lithuanian broadcasting regulator canceled Russian independent TV station Dozhd's (Rain) license on Dec. 7, a day after Latvia announced it would revoke the license.

"The decision to cancel the broadcasting license was made due to a threat to national security and public order," the broadcaster said in a statement.

Dozhd moved its broadcasting premises abroad following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.