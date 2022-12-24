Lithuania cancels license of Russian TV channel Dozhd
December 7, 2022 3:10 pm
The Lithuanian broadcasting regulator canceled Russian independent TV station Dozhd's (Rain) license on Dec. 7, a day after Latvia announced it would revoke the license.
"The decision to cancel the broadcasting license was made due to a threat to national security and public order," the broadcaster said in a statement.
Dozhd moved its broadcasting premises abroad following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
