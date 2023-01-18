Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Latvia announces new military aid for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 18, 2023 3:21 pm
Following a visit to Kyiv, Latvia’s Defense Minister Inara Murniece announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine on Jan. 18.

The package will include Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Latvia will also continue to train Ukrainian soldiers in 2023, doubling the number of troops compared to 2022, the minister said.

"Latvia is a strong ally of Ukraine. We will continue to support the Ukrainian military with weapons and training," Murniece wrote on Twitter.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Latvian government has provided military assistance to Ukraine worth 300 million euros, according to the Latvian media outlet Delfi.

During her visit to Kyiv on Jan. 17, Murniece met with Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, and the head of Ukraine’s Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

