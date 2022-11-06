Kyiv City Council: ‘There are currently no reasons to talk about evacuation’

Roman Tkachuk, the director of Kyiv's security department, denied the information that Kyiv was allegedly planning to evacuate the population over complete blackouts in the capital.

“The civil protection system must be ready for various options, but this does not mean that we are now preparing to conduct an evacuation,” Tkachuk said.

According to the New York Times, Kyiv authorities have begun planning the evacuation of the city’s three million residents if Ukraine's capital suffers a complete blackout.

Using missiles and kamikaze drones, Russia has recently intensified attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, causing regular blackouts across the country.

Since Oct. 10, Russia launched over 300 strikes on Ukraine's power stations, destroying around a third of the country’s energy-generating capacity. Russia openly admits that Ukraine's energy infrastructure is among its key targets.

