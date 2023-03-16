Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Kuleba says ISW director is sure of Ukraine's victory

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 25, 2023 11:54 pm
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba meets with Kimberly Kagan, the director of the Institute for the Study of War, on Feb. 25, 2023, during his trip to Brussels, the Hague, and New York. (Dmytro Kuleba/Facebook)

The Institute for the Study of War is sure that Ukraine will win the war, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote after meeting ISW director Kimberly Kagan on Feb. 25.

The ISW is an American think-tank that publishes widely-read detailed daily updates about the fighting in Ukraine.

However, a Feb. 24 opinion from the ISW stated that "we cannot yet assume a Ukrainian victory... and do not know how this war will end."

Kuleba met with Kagan during his trip to Brussels, the Hague, and New York.

"It was nice to hear from Kimberly that ISW is convinced of Ukraine's victory," Kuleba wrote on Facebook.

The ISW believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to ever stop wanting to take over Ukraine, as he has been trying to do for decades, first through politics, then partial and finally, full-scale invasion.

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
