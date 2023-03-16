Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

King Charles visits Ukrainian troops training in UK

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 20, 2023 6:07 pm
Share

King Charles III meets with Ukrainian recruits being trained by British and international partner forces on Feb. 20, 2023, in Wiltshire, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles III met with Ukrainian troops undergoing training by British and international military personnel in the U.K. on Feb. 20.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, the operation “delivers basic combat training over five weeks to Ukrainian recruits who will return to fight in Ukraine.”

On Feb. 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ukrainian tank crews trained to operate the Challenger 2 main battle tank by members of the U.K. army in Lulworth Camp.

Zelensky also met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

“It is an honor for me to be the first President of Ukraine in the history of Ukrainian-British relations to be honored by the British monarch with an audience,” Zelensky said. 

Several countries have undertaken training Ukrainian troops in their respective territories. 

On Feb. 19, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the countries that could provide Ukraine with aircraft to start training Ukrainian pilots before a political decision on aircraft delivery is made.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK