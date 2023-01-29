Jerusalem Post: Attack on Iranian military plant was 'phenomenal success’

The Jan. 29 attack on Iran’s Isfahan military plant was “a tremendous success” despite Iranian claims of a failure, the Jerusalem Post reported, citing unnamed Western intelligence sources and other foreign sources.

Iranian authorities claimed that the drone attack had failed, only causing minor roof damage.

Four explosions were heard at the site, and the harm goes far beyond the "minor roof damage," according to the Jerusalem Post report.

The publication said that in the past years, Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, has carried out a number of "similarly successful attacks against Iran's nuclear facilities.

Israel hasn't claimed responsibility for the Jan. 29 attack.

Russia has purchased batches of drones from Iran to use in its war against Ukraine. Russian forces have been using Iranian-made drones, alongside missiles, to launch massive attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure. Since October, these repeated attacks have killed dozens of civilians in Ukraine and caused powere, heating, and water cut-offs.

