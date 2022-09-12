Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalISW: Ukraine’s recapture of Izium puts stop to Russia’s plans in Donetsk Oblast

September 12, 2022 7:27 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russia can no longer advance on Bakhmut or Donetsk from the north, meaning any advances towards the cities “have lost any real operational significance.” Using HIMARS and other Western weapons, Ukraine was able to inflict major operational losses on Russia and recapture most of Kharkiv Oblast, the ISW said. The ISW report noted that the counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast is still making gains along the Dnipro River.

