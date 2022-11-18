Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, November 18, 2022

ISW: Russian authorities continue to face discontented mobilized personnel, low morale on the front lines

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 18, 2022 5:42 am
Share

The Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment on Nov. 17 that mobilized soldiers from Novosibirsk Oblast wrote reports stating that they received insufficient training and were therefore refusing to fight. 

This corroborates Ukrainian military reports. Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar said during a briefing that Russian forces are "experiencing an increase in panic and declining morale" as a result of successful Ukrainian counteroffensive operations. Malyar reportedly added that Russian forces are engaging in mass abuse of alcohol and in some cases, committing self-mutilation to leave the front lines. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK