Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, February 5, 2023

ISW: Russia fails to sustain ‘major offensive operations’ required to take Zaporizhzhia

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 5, 2023 6:18 am
Share

Russia has “not shown the capacity to sustain the multiple major offensive operations that would be necessary to simultaneously reach the Donetsk Oblast administrative borders and take Zaporizhzhia,” the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Feb. 4.

“Russian decisive offensive operations are unlikely to target Zaporizhzhia… from the western Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia frontline as the Russian military continues to prepare for an offensive in western Luhansk Oblast,” the ISW added.

The ISW reported that Russian forces undertook offensive operations near Bakhmut and Vuhledar, albeit slowing their offensives in the western outskirts of the city of Donetsk.

Russian forces have also reportedly launched “limited offensive operations” northwest of Svatove and continued those around Kreminna. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK