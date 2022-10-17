Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

ISW: Increasing domestic critiques of Russia’s 'partial mobilization' likely driving Putin to scapegoat defense minister

October 6, 2022 8:11 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Institute for the Study of War said in its latest report that while Russia's military mobilization continues to face challenges and public outcry, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will try to set Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as a scapegoat while boosting support with other military factions. 

According to the experts, Putin is likely responding to disapproval at home over Russia's war in Ukraine by growing closer to "radical" elements of his base, including Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. 

"Kadyrov’s announcement that Putin awarded him the rank of Colonel-General is similarly indicative that Putin is willing to appease the siloviki (state agencies who have a right to use force against people) base that has taken continued rhetorical swings at the Ministry of Defense establishment," ISW found.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok