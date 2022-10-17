ISW: Increasing domestic critiques of Russia’s 'partial mobilization' likely driving Putin to scapegoat defense minister

The Institute for the Study of War said in its latest report that while Russia's military mobilization continues to face challenges and public outcry, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will try to set Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as a scapegoat while boosting support with other military factions.

According to the experts, Putin is likely responding to disapproval at home over Russia's war in Ukraine by growing closer to "radical" elements of his base, including Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

"Kadyrov’s announcement that Putin awarded him the rank of Colonel-General is similarly indicative that Putin is willing to appease the siloviki (state agencies who have a right to use force against people) base that has taken continued rhetorical swings at the Ministry of Defense establishment," ISW found.