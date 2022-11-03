ISW: Financial incentives for Russian soldiers likely to put strain on Russian economy for decades.
November 3, 2022 6:04 am
Russian officials have been promising lucrative salaries to volunteers and mobilized men that are more than twice the average Russian civilian salary, the Institute for the Study of War wrote in its latest update.
The Kremlin will likely have to tap into the federal budget more heavily in the near future to cover the costs of salaries, the ISW said.
