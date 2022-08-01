Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 1, 2022 7:23 am by The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank reported on July 31 that Russian forces resumed ground attacks northwest of Sloviansk and southwest of Izium. They may also be “setting conditions” for an offensive into Kharkiv Oblast and towards Kharkiv. The ISW also reported that Russian forces made “marginal gains” near Avdiivka and resumed ground attacks towards Avdiivka and Pisky in Donetsk Oblast.

